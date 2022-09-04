We're Hopeful That Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Marchex Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Marchex last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$25m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$3.8m. So it had a cash runway of about 6.5 years from June 2022. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time. NasdaqGS:MCHX Debt to Equity History September 4th 2022

How Well Is Marchex Growing?

Marchex managed to reduce its cash burn by 61% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. Mundanely, though, operating revenue growth was flat. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Marchex Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Marchex has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Marchex's cash burn of US$3.8m is about 4.7% of its US$81m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Marchex's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Marchex is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Marchex (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

