We're Hopeful That Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 229%. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Marathon Digital Holdings' cash burn is too risky. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Marathon Digital Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2021, Marathon Digital Holdings had US$242m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$338m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 9 months from September 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that Marathon Digital Holdings will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Marathon Digital Holdings Growing?

It was quite stunning to see that Marathon Digital Holdings increased its cash burn by 1,510% over the last year. Given that operating revenue was up a stupendous 4,563% over the last year, there's a good chance the investment will pay off. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Marathon Digital Holdings Raise Cash?

Since Marathon Digital Holdings has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Marathon Digital Holdings' cash burn of US$338m is about 9.6% of its US$3.5b market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Marathon Digital Holdings' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Marathon Digital Holdings is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Marathon Digital Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

