We're Hopeful That Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FMTX) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FMTX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Forma Therapeutics Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Forma Therapeutics Holdings last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$513m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$125m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 4.1 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Forma Therapeutics Holdings Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Forma Therapeutics Holdings is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 33% in the last year. In light of that, the flat year on year operating leverage is a bit off-putting. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Forma Therapeutics Holdings Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Forma Therapeutics Holdings is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings has a market capitalisation of US$851m and burnt through US$125m last year, which is 15% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Forma Therapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Forma Therapeutics Holdings' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Forma Therapeutics Holdings' situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Forma Therapeutics Holdings (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

