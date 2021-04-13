We're Hopeful That Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Cue Biopharma Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In December 2020, Cue Biopharma had US$85m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$33m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.6 years as of December 2020. Notably, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Cue Biopharma Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Cue Biopharma actually boosted its cash burn by 7.2%, year on year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 8.8% over the same period. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Cue Biopharma To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Cue Biopharma is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Cue Biopharma has a market capitalisation of US$350m and burnt through US$33m last year, which is 9.4% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Cue Biopharma's Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Cue Biopharma's cash runway was relatively promising. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cue Biopharma that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

