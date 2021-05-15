We're Hopeful That Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 142%. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Citius Pharmaceuticals' cash burn is. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Citius Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2021, Citius Pharmaceuticals had cash of US$104m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was US$21m. Therefore, from March 2021 it had 4.9 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Citius Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:CTXR Debt to Equity History May 15th 2021

Citius Pharmaceuticals didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 32%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Citius Pharmaceuticals Raise Cash?

While Citius Pharmaceuticals does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$255m, Citius Pharmaceuticals' US$21m in cash burn equates to about 8.3% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Citius Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Citius Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Citius Pharmaceuticals (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

