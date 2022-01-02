We're Hopeful That Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Aravive's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Aravive last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$68m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$20m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 3.4 years from September 2021. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Aravive's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqGS:ARAV Debt to Equity History January 2nd 2022

In our view, Aravive doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$12m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 8.6% over the last year, which suggests that management are maintaining a fairly steady rate of business development, albeit with a slight decrease in spending. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Aravive Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Aravive to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$46m, Aravive's US$20m in cash burn equates to about 43% of its market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is Aravive's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Aravive's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Aravive's situation. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 4 warning signs for Aravive that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

