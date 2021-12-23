We're Hopeful That Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 101%. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Aclaris Therapeutics shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Aclaris Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2021, Aclaris Therapeutics had US$198m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$44m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.5 years as of September 2021. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Aclaris Therapeutics Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Aclaris Therapeutics trimmed its cash burn by 13% over the last twelve months. And operating revenue was up by 9.2% too. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Aclaris Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Aclaris Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Aclaris Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$935m and burnt through US$44m last year, which is 4.7% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Aclaris Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Aclaris Therapeutics is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aclaris Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

