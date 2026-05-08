We're Exactly 1 Week Away From a Historic Change at the Federal Reserve -- and It May End Up Costing the Stock Market Dearly

Key Points

May 15 marks Jerome Powell's final day as Fed chair.

President Donald Trump's public disagreements with Powell over interest rates led him to nominate Kevin Warsh to become the new Fed chair.

Although Warsh has experience, his Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voting record and views on the central bank's balance sheet portend trouble for Wall Street.

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It's been a record-breaking year for Wall Street. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) have all hit record closing highs and reached psychologically important levels of 7,200, 25,000, and 50,000, respectively.

But whether these gains are sustainable is another story. A historic shift at America's foremost financial institution, the Federal Reserve, is exactly one week away -- and it threatens to upend what's been an incredibly strong rally for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.

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Circle your calendars for May 15

One week from today (May 15) will mark the final day of Jerome Powell's tenure as Fed chair. Although President Donald Trump originally nominated Powell during his first, non-consecutive term, the signs were clear that he wouldn't be nominated to stay on as Fed chair for a third term.

Trump has been publicly critical of Powell and other members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) -- the 12-person body that sets the nation's monetary policy -- for not aggressively lowering interest rates. The president has gone on record as desiring interest rates of 1% or lower.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Powell has been unwavering in his view that economic data is the only factor driving FOMC policy decisions. Powell has also pointed the finger at President Trump's tariffs and the Iran war as separate inflationary shocks that have made easing rates impossible at the moment.

Trump's nominee to succeed Powell as Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh, is just a full Senate vote away from being confirmed.

A Warsh-led Fed may be disastrous for stocks in the short term

On the bright side, Warsh is experienced. He was previously a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and the FOMC from Feb. 24, 2006, to March 31, 2011. He played a role in steering the U.S. economy through the financial crisis.

But this experience also generates worry on Wall Street. Warsh's FOMC voting record shows he favored higher interest rates to suppress inflation, even as the unemployment rate rapidly rose during the Great Recession. Warsh's hawkish tendencies make it far less likely that lower interest rates are around the corner.

"If Trump wants someone easy on inflation, he got the wrong guy in Kevin Warsh."@AnnaEconomist pic.twitter.com/FGMfeSqHpU -- Daily Chartbook (@dailychartbook) January 31, 2026

Furthermore, Warsh has thrown Powell and his predecessors under the bus for allowing the Fed's balance sheet to expand from $900 billion to nearly $9 trillion from August 2008 to March 2022. Powell's successor wants to see the central bank deleverage its balance sheet and take a passive role in markets.

While this might sound harmless on paper, selling trillions of dollars of U.S. Treasury bonds would be expected to weigh down bond prices. Since bond prices and yields are inversely related, we'd see bond yields rise, thereby increasing borrowing costs. Instead of lending becoming cheaper, Warsh's actions would push rates higher.

This is the second-priciest stock market in history, behind only the dot-com bubble. The expectation of lower interest rates in 2026-2027 has been foundational to supporting the rally in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite. Nothing about the current inflationary environment, Warsh's FOMC voting record, or his take on the central bank's balance sheet points to rate cuts anytime soon. If anything, a rate hike seems more likely.

The Federal Reserve's historic change may end up costing the stock market dearly.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.