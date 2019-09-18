We're All Fed Watchers Now, But Are We Watching the Wrong Thing?

Not that long ago, days like today, when the Fed’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) concludes a meeting and announces changes to monetary policy, posed a problem for writers like me. The Fed decision was obviously the biggest news of the day but writing about it was a guaranteed way to turn readers off. Nobody was really interested in the Fed Funds rate, nor did they know what a basis point was. Now all that has changed. The Fed is in the news constantly, not just for a couple of days every quarter. Most people have an opinion on what they are going to do at their meeting, and even on what they should do. We are all Fed watchers now.

The talk in the runup to this meeting has been centered on interest rates. Will they cut? By how much? What will they say about future cuts and the reasons for them? All these are important questions, but the last couple of days have shown that they may not be the most important ones.

Yesterday, a problem emerged in an obscure but vital part of the financial system. Overnight rates, the interest rates that banks charge each other to borrow money overnight, soared. The Fed sets a target for these short-term rates and that target is currently 2-2.25%. Yesterday, as liquidity dried up, overnight rates hit a high of 10%. That forced the N.Y. Fed to step in and add liquidity to what is known as the repo market.

A repo, more properly called a repurchase agreement, is an agreement between two parties to exchange securities, usually Treasuries, for cash, then reverse the deal the next day. The purpose is to provide short-term cash for the seller of the bonds and secure collateral for the loan to the buyer. Banks use them to basically balance their books and ensure that their cash reserves are at the required level, and often to finance longer term purchases of Treasuries.

Fluctuations in the annualized rate to borrow overnight are a function of supply of and demand for cash. If there is lots of cash floating around and/or if demand is low, rates are low. A shortage of cash in the system and/or high demand, however, make overnight cash more valuable and its “price” the interest you must pay to borrow it, goes up.

That is what happened yesterday, and the Fed stepped in to buy bonds overnight yesterday and again this morning. Because they do so by just creating a credit in the account of the selling bank, doing so effectively increases the amount of cash in the system. It is, therefore, a form of short-term QE.

The return of QE in any form is troubling, but the most worrying thing of all is that the last time this was needed was in 2008.

Before we get carried away though, we should consider that that decade without the Fed entering the repo market, not them doing so yesterday, is the anomaly in an historical context. Even healthy markets experience periods of stress for various reasons. There is no way of knowing at this point why this happened yesterday, but there are several theories.

It could be that there are just too many Treasuries around. The massive deficit and ongoing debt of the U.S. government is funded by issuing bonds and because there are so many of them out there, demand for short-term cash to buy them is high. There is also a seasonal factor at play, as companies have been withdrawing cash to meet quarterly tax bills. In addition, disruption caused by anticipation of another rate cut probably played a part.

The last is in many ways the most worrying. It is an example of the kind of distortion in markets that comes from the Fed being very active in managing the money supply and signaling their intentions. That is done with the best of intent, but, as we saw yesterday, it can cause, or at least exaggerate problems. The financial system is complex and usually quite robust, but big changes can have a ripple effect.

Jay Powell faces an almost impossible task this afternoon. The market, and, of course, the President, are pressuring him to cut rates again and to indicate more cuts to come. If he does so, as most expect him to, he risks putting more pressure on short-term money markets. The solution may be to follow the lead of the ECB and reinstate some form of QE to add liquidity by purchasing long-term securities.

That would no doubt please the market in the short-term, but it sends a worrying signal about the long-term health of the economy. Investors should, therefore, pay close attention to what is said this afternoon and look beyond the headlines about interest rates.

