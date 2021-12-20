We're A Little Worried About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings' (NASDAQ:SONN) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:SONN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$28m in cash it held at September 2021. Importantly, its cash burn was US$23m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of September 2021. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$484k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 44%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings' cash burn of US$23m is about 80% of its US$28m market capitalisation. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings' cash runway was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 7 warning signs for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings you should be aware of, and 4 of them are concerning.

