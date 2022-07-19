We're A Little Worried About ContextLogic's (NASDAQ:WISH) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is ContextLogic's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at March 2022, ContextLogic had cash of US$1.0b and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$747m. That means it had a cash runway of around 16 months as of March 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that ContextLogic will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGS:WISH Debt to Equity History July 19th 2022

How Well Is ContextLogic Growing?

It was quite stunning to see that ContextLogic increased its cash burn by 229% over the last year. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 48% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can ContextLogic Raise More Cash Easily?

Since ContextLogic can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

ContextLogic's cash burn of US$747m is about 73% of its US$1.0b market capitalisation. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

Is ContextLogic's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought ContextLogic's cash runway was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 4 warning signs for ContextLogic that investors should know when investing in the stock.

