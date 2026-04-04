We're 6 Weeks Away From a Historic Change at the Federal Reserve -- and It May Be the Tipping Point for a Pricey Stock Market

Key Points

Jerome Powell's second term as Fed chair will conclude on May 15.

President Donald Trump, who's been a vocal critic of the Fed chair and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), nominated Kevin Warsh to succeed Powell.

Although Warsh would bring prior experience to the position, his voting record and critiques of the central bank's balance sheet are a dangerous combination for a historically pricey stock market.

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Until recently, Wall Street's major stock indexes had been flying high. The iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-propelled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have all hit record-closing highs within the last six months.

But the going has certainly been tougher for the stock market over the last five weeks. While most investors will attribute this weakness in equities to the Iran war and an energy supply shock, an argument can be made that an upcoming but historic change at America's foremost financial institution, the Federal Reserve, has investors on edge.

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Jerome Powell's term as Fed chair is winding down

Roughly six weeks from now, on May 15, Jerome Powell's term as Fed chair will conclude. Though this end date has been known for some time, it nevertheless marks a historic shift for the Federal Reserve.

Powell was initially nominated to succeed Janet Yellen as Fed chair during President Donald Trump's first, non-consecutive term. He was nominated for his current/second term by former President Joe Biden.

The clues have been glaring for some time that Powell wouldn't see a third term. Since Trump took office in January 2025, he's vocally criticized Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) -- the 12-person body, including the Fed chair, responsible for setting the nation's monetary policy -- for not being more aggressive in lowering interest rates.

Trump has opined that he'd prefer the federal funds rate be 1% or lower, compared with the current range of 3.50% to 3.75%. Lower interest rates would make it considerably easier for the U.S. to service its ever-growing national debt and would reduce borrowing costs for businesses. Progressively lower lending rates may boost hiring, acquisition activity, and innovation.

But Powell has stuck to the Fed's dual mandate of stabilizing prices and maximizing employment by allowing economic data to guide the FOMC's policy decisions. While this has resulted in six rate cuts since September 2024, it's not been enough to appease Donald Trump.

Trump's Fed chair nominee may be the tipping point for Wall Street

On Jan. 30, Trump nominated former FOMC member Kevin Warsh to succeed Powell. Although Warsh brings a little over five years of experience as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve to the table, his potential appointment may represent the tipping point for a historically expensive stock market.

Arguably, the biggest concern for Wall Street has to be Warsh's track record as a voting member of the FOMC before, during, and after the financial crisis. While the case can be made that he was one of the foundational figures responsible for leading the U.S. economy through its toughest challenge in decades, his hawkish voting record points to eventual strife with President Trump and Wall Street.

With regard to the central bank, a "hawk" is someone who prioritizes low inflation above all other economic goals. Even as the unemployment rate rose during the financial crisis, Warsh remained persistently skeptical of inflation and often advocated that interest rates remain elevated. His voting record strongly suggests he won't push for aggressive rate cuts, which could be a problem for a historically expensive stock market that's been counting on several rate cuts to propel it higher in 2026.

"If Trump wants someone easy on inflation, he got the wrong guy in Kevin Warsh."@AnnaEconomist pic.twitter.com/FGMfeSqHpU -- Daily Chartbook (@dailychartbook) January 31, 2026

But this isn't the only potential pothole for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.

Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh has also been critical of the central bank's bloated balance sheet in the wake of the financial crisis. Between August 2008 and March 2022, the Fed's balance sheet ballooned from less than $900 billion in assets to nearly $9 trillion. As of March 25, close to $6.66 trillion is still held on the Fed's balance sheet -- mostly in U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

Trump's Fed chair nominee would prefer the central bank be a passive market participant. This would entail selling off significant chunks of its Treasury bonds and/or mortgage-backed securities.

Kevin Warsh Nomination: one reason why market players are interpreting it as a hawkish pick- I agree-is because of his views on the need for a radical balance sheet reduction.



The $31 trillion-dollar American economy demands liquidity & financing needs that are larger than what... pic.twitter.com/zYunGAItV8 -- Joseph Brusuelas (@joebrusuelas) January 30, 2026

Herein lies the problem: bond yields and prices are inversely related. Selling Treasury bonds would be expected to drag down their price but raise their yield. Raising bond yields would (drum roll) increase borrowing costs. Once again, we're talking about an action that works against lower interest rates.

Typically, the appointment of a new Fed chair wouldn't be precarious for stocks. However, the stock market entered this year at its second-priciest valuation since January 1871, according to the S&P 500's Shiller Price-to-Earnings Ratio. Premium valuations of this magnitude leave virtually no room for error.

Between an expected spike in inflation caused by the Iran war and Warsh's hawkish voting record, a utopian scenario for a historically expensive stock market has been thrown out the window. Rate hikes now seem more likely than rate cuts in 2026 -- and that's a tough pill to swallow for Wall Street and investors.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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