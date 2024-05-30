Wenzhou Kangning Hospital’s Resolutions Unanimously Passed

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co (DE:4WK) has released an update.

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and various shareholders’ meetings for 2023 and 2024, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by the attending shareholders. Significantly, this included the approval of the final financial report for 2023, the audited financial statements, and the profit distribution plan for the same year. The meetings, which saw a 77.81% turnout of shareholders with voting rights, were in compliance with all applicable laws and the company’s Articles of Association.

