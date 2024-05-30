Wenzhou Kangning Declares Final Dividend for 2023

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co (DE:4WK) has released an update.

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. has announced an ordinary final cash dividend of RMB 3 per 10 shares for the financial year ending 31 December 2023, to be paid on 28 June 2024. Shareholders will receive the dividend in HKD, with the conversion rate set at RMB 1 to HKD 1.09853. The company also detailed the withholding tax rates for shareholders, which is set at 10% for both non-resident enterprises and individuals.

For further insights into DE:4WK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.