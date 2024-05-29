News & Insights

Wenye Group Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

Wenye Group Holdings Limited (HK:1802) has released an update.

Wenye Group Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Mak Ho Fai as a non-executive Director effective from May 29, 2024. Mr. Mak, who owns 6.24% of the company’s shares, brings over 8 years of finance-related experience to his new role, previously holding significant positions in technology and high-tech companies. His appointment, which comes with an annual director’s fee of RMB80,000, is initially for a one-year term subject to renewal and company bylaws.

