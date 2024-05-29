Wenye Group Reveals Board Structure and Committees

Wenye Group Holdings Limited (HK:1802) has released an update.

Wenye Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, with FAN Shaozhou serving as Chairman and CEO. The company has also outlined the membership of its three key Board committees – Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination – highlighting the roles of various directors within these groups.

