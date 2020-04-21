Wendy's Will Offer Free Drive-Through Chicken Nuggets on Friday

Striking an upbeat note in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) announced today that it plans to give America a "GroupNug" -- its chicken nugget equivalent of a "group hug" -- with a free four-piece bag of chicken nuggets to all drive-through customers this Friday. It says the promotion is meant to recognize everyone going "above and beyond" in the U.S. and to do something positive for people nationwide.

Those hankering for a zero-cost treat of crunchy, breaded fowl simply need to show up at a Wendy's drive-through during normal business hours, other than breakfast hours, on April 24. "No purchase necessary, not a single string attached," said a Wendy's tweet yesterday.

Originally, the promotion mentioned only spicy nuggets, but a later tweet indicated that customers will be able to pick between ordinary nuggets and their peppery brethren.

Like most restaurant stocks since the coronavirus pandemic began in earnest in the U.S., Wendy's has been on a roller coaster of gains and losses. However, it has recently rebounded and, for the moment at least, has regained approximately two-thirds of the value it had before the March COVID-19 stock market plunge occurred.

Customers can get their free nuggets at any Wendy's with an operational drive-through. The offer isn't available for delivery orders and is limited to a four-piece bag per vehicle while supplies last.

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.