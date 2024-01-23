Wendy's (WEN) Unveils New On-The-Go Breakfast Burrito

The Wendy's Company WEN introduced a new Breakfast Burrito for a hearty morning meal. Available in select regions across the United States, the delicious combination of freshly-made breakfast favorites is perfect for a satisfying on-the-go breakfast.



The new Breakfast Burrito from Wendy's combines the best elements of the breakfast menu. The portable masterpiece offers a careful balance of taste and convenience, combining all the delicious breakfast highlights into one flavorful burrito.

Focus on Menu Innovation

Wendy’s continues to focus on Breakfast daypart Offerings to drive incremental sales. During third-quarter fiscal 2023, the company reported strong breakfast performance courtesy of its menu innovation and promotions. The company posted sequential sales improvement backed by its value offering.



It also expanded its menu offerings with additions of Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Kcell fries, Frosty Cream Cold Brew and English Muffin. The company intends to focus on menu innovation, creating awareness for new products and promoting targeted trial-driving offers to drive growth.





Wendy’s shares have declined 14.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 4%. Although the stock has underperformed, it is poised to benefit from digitization, unit expansion and Breakfast daypart offerings. Also, the emphasis on menu innovation initiatives bodes well.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Wendy's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are:



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 713%, on average. Shares of ANF have surged 272.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests increases of 15.1% and 2,320%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average. Shares of ARCO have surged 37.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCO’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates 10.6% and 15.5% growth, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.8%, on average. The stock has inched up 45.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests a rise of 13.3% and 19.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

