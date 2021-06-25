Wendy's (WEN) Unveils Development Plans in Central Asia

The Wendy's Company WEN recently announced three expansion agreements with the owners of Kusto Group and Global Investors Limited. This collaboration will help Wendy's bolster its brand expansion in Central Asia within the next nine years.



Through this partnership, Wendy’s is expected to make strong efforts to boost its footprint across The Republic of Georgia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan by 2030. The company expects to boost store count to 65 in the region.



In this regard, president and Chief Development Officer of Wendy's, Abigail Pringle, said, "We're excited to expand Wendy's presence across the Central Asia Region with world-class, experienced franchisees that have strong operations experience, local development expertise and a proven track record for growing brands internationally."



Meanwhile, Kusto Group and Wissol Group launched the first two restaurants under this development plan in Kazakhstan. Additionally, it opened a new drive-thru-only restaurant in the Gelovani district of Tbilisi, Georgia.

Focus on International Expansion Bodes Well

Wendy’s is steadfast in expanding its presence globally. The company’s international business is thus poised to be a driver of growth in the future.



Going forward, the company is planning to expand into Europe and is likely to open restaurants in the U.K. in the first half of 2021. The company is on track to open its first restaurant in the U.K. on Jun 2. Overall, it plans to open 250 new restaurants in 2021. Wendy's is expected to achieve its goal of having nearly 7,000 restaurants globally by the end of 2021. Moreover, the company anticipates global unit growth of more than 3% in 2022 and 8,000 global Wendy's restaurants by 2025-end.

Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s have surged 12.8% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 2.9% rally. The company has been benefitting from menu innovation, technological upgrades and international expansion. This along with focus on Breakfast daypart offerings bodes well. Going forward, the company is bullish on this business model with plans to boost breakfast daypart sales by 30% in 2021. Also, the company has increased its focus on smaller and efficient prototypes (like Dark Kitchens) that is likely to pave a way for growth opportunities. For 2021, the company anticipates global system-wide sales growth in the range of 8% to 10%. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Wendy’s carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). A few other top-ranked stocks in the same space include Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB and Starbucks Corporation SBUX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Yum! Brands has a long-term expected earnings per share (three-to-five years) growth rate of 12%.



Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings for 2021 are expected to surge 98.8% and Starbucks’ earnings for fiscal 2021 are expected to rise 154.7%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.



The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”



Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.



Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.