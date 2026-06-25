Wendy's (WEN) Soars 25.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Wendy's (WEN) shares ended the last trading session 25.7% higher at $7.86. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Wendy's surged significantly due to a combination of a high-profile leadership appointment, strong retail-investor interest and takeover speculation. The key operational catalyst was the appointment of Steve Cirulis as the company's new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, a move that boosted investor confidence in the company's strategic direction and turnaround prospects.

This hamburger chain is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -44.8%. Revenues are expected to be $564.76 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Wendy's, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WEN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Wendy's belongs to the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. Another stock from the same industry, Cava Group (CAVA), closed the last trading session 6% higher at $82.24. Over the past month, CAVA has returned -3.4%.

Cava's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.7% over the past month to $0.17. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +6.3%. Cava currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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