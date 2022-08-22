Wendy's (WEN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.02, changing hands as low as $20.17 per share. Wendy's Co shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.765 per share, with $24.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.27.

