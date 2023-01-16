Wendy's (WEN) Reports Solid Q4 Preliminary Results, Stock Up

The Wendy's Company WEN reported preliminary results for fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2022. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 100% and approved a new share repurchase program. Following the results, the company’s shares increased nearly 6% on Jan 13. In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 15.6%, compared with the industry’s increase of 12.7%.

Q4 & 2022 Preliminary Results

Per the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter preliminary results, global systemwide sales and same-restaurant sales improved 8.4% and 6.4% year over year, respectively. In 2022, global systemwide sales and same-restaurant sales improved 6.8% and 4.9%, year over year, respectively. In fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022, the company opened 78 and 276 stores globally, respectively.

In fiscal fourth-quarter 2022, total revenues increased 13.4% to $536.5 million. The company’s operating margin remained flat year over year to 14.5% while operating profit increased 9.2% to $84 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 20.3% year over year to $123.5 million. General and administrative expense decreased 6.4% year over year to $68.5 million.

Nelson Peltz, chief executive officer and a founding partner of Trian Fund Management, L.P. (Wendy's largest shareholder), and Wendy's non-executive chairman said, “Trian believes strongly in the future of Wendy's, is confident in the Company's growth plans and is strongly supportive of the capital allocation strategy announced today.”



Dividend & Share Repurchase

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 100% to 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on Mar 15 to stockholders of record as of Mar 1.

The company's board of directors announced a fresh $500 million share repurchase program, which will expire in February 2027. The company has cancelled its previously announced $250 million share repurchase program, which was set to expire in February 2023.

