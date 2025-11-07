Wendy's (WEN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wendy's (WEN) reported $549.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $536.82 million, representing a surprise of +2.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Number of restaurants - Total : 7,363 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7,368.

: 7,363 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7,368. Same-Restaurant - U.S. : -4.7% versus -5.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -4.7% versus -5.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of restaurants - Company-operated - Total : 435 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 403.

: 435 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 403. Same-Restaurant - International : 3% versus 2.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3% versus 2.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants : $233.15 million versus $219.83 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

: $233.15 million versus $219.83 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Revenues- Advertising funds : $107.01 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $110.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%.

: $107.01 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $110.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%. Revenues- Franchise rental income : $57.34 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $58.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

: $57.34 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $58.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%. Revenues- Franchise royalty revenue and fees : $152.01 million versus $148.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.

: $152.01 million versus $148.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change. Revenues- Franchise fees : $24.2 million versus $21.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.

: $24.2 million versus $21.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change. Revenues- Franchise royalty : $127.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $127.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

: $127.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $127.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Systemwide sales- Total : $3.54 billion versus $3.49 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.

: $3.54 billion versus $3.49 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change. Systemwide sales- International systemwide: $534 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $540.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Wendy's have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

