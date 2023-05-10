Wendy's (WEN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wendy's (WEN) reported $528.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $525.77 million, representing a surprise of +0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of restaurants - Total : 7095 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 7130.99.

: 7095 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 7130.99. U.S. Same-Store Sales : 7.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7.03%.

: 7.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7.03%. Number of restaurants - Company-operated - Total : 414 versus 416.29 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 414 versus 416.29 estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of restaurants - Franchised - Total : 6681 versus 6717.27 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 6681 versus 6717.27 estimated by seven analysts on average. Same-stores sales - Systemwide - Wendys - YoY change : 8% versus 7.45% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 8% versus 7.45% estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Advertising funds revenue : $101.37 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $102.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

: $101.37 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $102.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants : $227.95 million compared to the $227.19 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $227.95 million compared to the $227.19 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Revenues- Franchise rental income : $57.81 million versus $58.41 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.

: $57.81 million versus $58.41 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change. Revenues- Franchise royalty revenue : $122.15 million compared to the $151.15 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.

: $122.15 million compared to the $151.15 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year. Franchise fees : $19.53 million compared to the $15.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $19.53 million compared to the $15.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. Systemwide sales- International : $419 million versus $411.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.

: $419 million versus $411.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change. Systemwide sales- U.S. $2.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

Shares of Wendy's have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

