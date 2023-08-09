Wendy's (WEN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Wendy's (WEN) reported revenue of $561.57 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $569.12 million, representing a surprise of -1.33%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-Restaurant - U.S. 4.9% compared to the 6.06% average estimate based on eight analysts.

4.9% compared to the 6.06% average estimate based on eight analysts. Global same-restaurant sales - Systemwide - YoY change : 6.9% compared to the 6.03% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 6.9% compared to the 6.03% average estimate based on six analysts. Same-Restaurant - International : 7.2% compared to the 7.91% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 7.2% compared to the 7.91% average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Advertising funds : $109.80 million compared to the $112.91 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

: $109.80 million compared to the $112.91 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year. Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants : $240.69 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $244.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

: $240.69 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $244.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Revenues- Franchise royalty : $132.13 million versus $153.45 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.

: $132.13 million versus $153.45 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change. Revenues- Franchise rental income : $58.03 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $59.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

: $58.03 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $59.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Systemwide Sales- International : $461 million versus $469.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

: $461 million versus $469.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Revenues- Franchise fees: $20.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.12 million.

Shares of Wendy's have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Wendy's Company (WEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.