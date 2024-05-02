Wendy's (WEN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Wendy's (WEN) reported $534.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $541.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +9.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of restaurants - Total : 7,248 compared to the 7,262 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 7,248 compared to the 7,262 average estimate based on nine analysts. Same-Restaurant - U.S. 0.6% versus 1.4% estimated by nine analysts on average.

0.6% versus 1.4% estimated by nine analysts on average. Same-Restaurant - International : 3.2% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of restaurants - Company-operated - Total : 411 compared to the 417 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 411 compared to the 417 average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants : $225.32 million compared to the $232.29 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $225.32 million compared to the $232.29 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Revenues- Advertising funds : $104.94 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $104.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

: $104.94 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $104.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Revenues- Franchise royalty : $125.68 million compared to the $145.77 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.

: $125.68 million compared to the $145.77 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. Revenues- Franchise rental income : $57.99 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $58.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $57.99 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $58.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Revenues- Franchise fees : $20.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.02 million.

: $20.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.02 million. Revenues- Global Real Estate & Development : $59.09 million versus $58.80 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $59.09 million versus $58.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Systemwide sales- Total : $3.45 billion versus $3.48 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3.45 billion versus $3.48 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Wendy?s U.S: $442.85 million compared to the $450.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Wendy's have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

