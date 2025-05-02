Wendy's (WEN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Wendy's (WEN) reported $523.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $523.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-Restaurant - U.S. -2.8% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -1.5%.

-2.8% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -1.5%. Number of restaurants - Total : 7,308 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 7,262.

: 7,308 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 7,262. Number of restaurants - Franchised - Total : 6,908 versus 6,865 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 6,908 versus 6,865 estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of restaurants - Company-operated - Total : 400 compared to the 397 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 400 compared to the 397 average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants : $219.51 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $217.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

: $219.51 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $217.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%. Revenues- Advertising funds : $100.36 million compared to the $104.44 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.

: $100.36 million compared to the $104.44 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year. Revenues- Franchise rental income : $58.45 million compared to the $58.21 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.

: $58.45 million compared to the $58.21 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year. Revenues- Franchise royalty revenue and fees : $145.15 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $144.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

: $145.15 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $144.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%. Revenues- Franchise fees : $23.47 million compared to the $21.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.

: $23.47 million compared to the $21.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year. Revenues- Franchise royalty : $121.68 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $123.77 million.

: $121.68 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $123.77 million. Systemwide sales- Total : $3.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.42 billion.

: $3.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.42 billion. Systemwide sales- International systemwide: $473.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $490.16 million.

Shares of Wendy's have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Wendy's Company (WEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.