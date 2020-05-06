Wendy's (WEN), MercadoLibre (MELI) and Chegg (CHGG) Have Unusual Options Volume Today

The Wendy's Company (WEN) has the highest options volume versus its 20-day average at 5.4x and earnings was before the open today.

22300 options traded vs normal volume 4100. Calls to puts is 13186 to 9092 for a call-put ratio of 1.5

WEN is trading $20.09 up 6.8% today. The week change is -1.71% and month is 39.13%.

The #1 volume option with 5907 contracts traded was the $19 strike put delta -0.3 May-15 with open interest of 6213 and the market bid-ask $0.35 - 0.4 IV 63.1%. Yesterday’s IV wa 78.1%. The open interest increased by 5313 yesterday.

WEN implied volatility at the constant maturity 30-day is IV 30-day 54.7% down -9.3% from yesterday.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is second highest volume today/20 day at 3.7x earnings was 2020-05-05 After the close.

9300 options traded vs normal volume 2500. Calls to puts is 6914 to 2400 for a call-put ratio of 2.9

MELI is trading $754.98 up 21.59% today. The week change is 25.32% and month is 49.16%.

2860 #1 volume $800 strike call delta 0.15 May-8 DTE 3 OI 12 bid-ask $3.7 - 4.5 IV 84.9% (prior $0 - 4.1 IV 197.7%).

IV 30-day 54.5% -1.9%. Put-call strike slope 3.9% +0.5%.

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) third highest volume ratio at 3.6x earnings was 2020-05-04 After the close.

13700 options traded vs normal volume 3800. Calls to puts is 7638 to 6086 for a call-put ratio of 1.3

CHGG is trading $59.77 up 3.19% today. The week change is 42.24% and month is 71.11%.

4023 #1 volume $55 strike put delta -0.25 May-15 DTE 10 OI 1654 bid-ask $1.25 - 1.3 IV 86.2% (prior $2.65 - 2.75 IV 102.4%).

1326 #2 volume $50 strike put delta -0.12 May-15 DTE 10 OI 2005 bid-ask $0.6 - 0.65 IV 104% (priorIV 112.8%). 2004 OI+ on 5/5/2020

IV 30-day 60.9% -19.8%. Put-call strike slope 2.6% +0.4%.

Explanation

ORATS computes today’s total options volume in all tickers with US equity options.

The total options volume for each symbol is compared to its average volume for the past 20 days.

The tickers with the highest ratio of options volume today to the 20 day average are presented below.

Also shown are the 2 highest traded individual options along with implied volatility (IV) and bid-ask prices.

The options delta, days to expiration (DTE), open interest (OI), and prior trading days bid-ask and IV are included.

The change of the 30 day interpolated IV can help determine if the volume was due to buying or selling of options.

The put-call strike slope of the IV can help determine if the trading was in the low strikes versus high strikes.

A slope + change can indicate buying in the low strikes relative to the high strikes (or selling high strikes)

A slope - change can indicate buying in the high strikes relative to the low strikes (or selling low strikes)

