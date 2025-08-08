Wendy's Updates 2025 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) said, for 2025, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.82 to $0.89, revised from prior guidance range of $0.92 to $0.98. Global systemwide sales are projected to decline in a range of 5.0 to 3.0 percent, revised from prior guidace of between a decline of 2.0 percent to flat.

The company announced the declaration of regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2025.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $55.10 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $54.64 million, or $0.27 per share, last year. Excluding items, The Wendy's reported adjusted earnings of $56.07 million or $0.29 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $560.93 million from $570.73 million last year.

