Wendy's Trims FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Wendy's Co. (WEN) lowered its adjusted earnings and global systemwide sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.92 to $0.98 per share on global systemwide sales between a decline of 2 percent and flat.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $0.98 to $1.02 per share on global systemwide sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

On average, 26 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.0 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company also announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2025.

