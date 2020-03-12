Wendy's Set for GasBuddy App Takeover

New breakfast menu branding from Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) will be featured across 100% of the GasBuddy travel and navigation app's advertising real estate.

From the home page to the popular "price spread" page, which features the price difference between the cheapest and most expensive gas stations in a user's area, Wendy's ads will tout the restaurant's entry into the morning market.

Image source: GasBuddy.

Fueling the new breakfast wars

Breakfast has become the new focal point for quick-serve restaurants this year as McDonald's, Burger King, and Dunkin' have all launched promotions and new items for their morning menu.

Wendy's has made several forays into breakfast over the years, but none have been successful. The latest effort is a full-court press as it decided to roll out its new menu nationally, rather than test it first in several markets in stages.

Jimmy Bennett, Wendy's VP of media and social, said in a statement announcing the GasBuddy partnership: "This an important launch for us as we expand into the morning daypart. For the first time you can now get Wendy's breakfast at any location in the U.S."

GasBuddy says users of its app visit quick-serve restaurants 30 million times per month, which is why, it says, a growing number of restaurants and retailers are partnering with GasBuddy to advertise on the platform as a means of increasing visibility and store visits.

The app says Wendy's is the first brand to take on a full sponsorship of GasBuddy's most-viewed screens.

10 stocks we like better than Wendy's

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wendy's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dunkin' Brands Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.