News & Insights

Markets
WEN

Wendy's Sees FY25 Earnings Below View

February 13, 2025 — 08:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN), Thursday announced financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The fast food retailer estimates adjusted earnings of $0.98 to $1.02 per share for the period.

On average, analysts expect earnings of $1.04 per share for the full year 2025.

The company projects yearly adjusted EBITDA of $550 million to $560 million.

In the pre-market hours, Wendy's stock is trading at $14.30, up 0.56 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.