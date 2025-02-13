Wendy's Sees FY25 Earnings Below View

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN), Thursday announced financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The fast food retailer estimates adjusted earnings of $0.98 to $1.02 per share for the period.

On average, analysts expect earnings of $1.04 per share for the full year 2025.

The company projects yearly adjusted EBITDA of $550 million to $560 million.

In the pre-market hours, Wendy's stock is trading at $14.30, up 0.56 percent on the Nasdaq.

