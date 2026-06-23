Wendy's Says Steve Cirulis To Succeed Ken Cook As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) on Tuesday said it has appointed Steve Cirulis as chief financial officer and chief strategy officer, effective June 23.

Cirulis succeeds Ken Cook, who has served as chief financial officer since 2024 and will remain in an advisory role through July to support the transition.

Cirulis most recently served as chief financial officer and chief strategy officer at Potbelly Sandwich Works, where he oversaw finance, strategy, analytics and risk management functions. He worked alongside current Wendy's CEO Bob Wright, who joined Wendy's in May from Potbelly, helping lead the restaurant chain's turnaround.

Wendy's shares closed at $6.17 on Monday, down 9.26%.

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