Wendy's Rolls Out New Biggie Deals Menu Across US Restaurants

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN), Wednesday announced the launch of a new Biggie Deals menu with the choice of $4 Biggie Bites, $6 Biggie Bag, and $8 Biggie Bundle.

The new menu is now available at Wendy's restaurants nationwide, offering combinations of of iconic, fan-favorite menu items at budget-friendly rates.

"We know customers want choice and a meal option made just for them. That's why we're expanding Biggie Deals — to give more ways to customize and enjoy great value," explained Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer.

In the pre-market hours, WEN is trading at $8.35, up 0.12 percent on the Nasdaq.

