Wendy's Q4 Results Miss View; Sees FY Profit Below View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wendy's Company (WEN) reported that its fourth-quarter net income rose 46.0 percent to $38.73 million from last year's $26.53 million, due to higher operating profit, partially offset by lower investment income as the result of a cash settlement related to a previously held investment that the Company received in the prior year.

On a per share basis, net income was $0.17 compared to $0.11 in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.17 compared to $0.08 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating profit for the quarter increased to $78.57 million from $36.72 million last year. The increase in operating profit resulted primarily from higher franchise royalty revenue and fees, lower franchise support and other costs related to the Company's investments in the prior year to support the U.S. system in advance of its breakfast launch, an increase in Company-operated restaurant margin, and lower reorganization and realignment costs. These increases were partially offset by an incremental Company investment in breakfast advertising of $6.3 million and higher general and administrative expense.

Revenues for the fourth-quarter grew about 11 percent to $474.32 million from $427.19 million in the prior year, driven by higher sales at Company-operated restaurants and an increase in franchise royalty revenue and fees. The increases were primarily driven by the impact of the 53rd operating week and an increase in same-restaurant sales driven by the company's new breakfast daypart in the U.S. Analysts expected revenues of $476.39 million for the fourth-quarter.

Adjusted revenue were $382.1 million up 11.8 percent from $341.7 million in the previous year.

Through the week ended February 21, year-to-date U.S. same-restaurant sales increased approximately 6 percent and Global same-restaurant sales increased approximately 5 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.67 to $0.69, global system wide sales growth of 6 to 8 percent, excluding the impact of the 53rd week. Analysts expect annual earnings of $0.72 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.