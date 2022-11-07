Wendy's Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has primarily struggled in 2022, down nearly 29% and underperforming the S&P 500 by a fair margin.

A widely-recognized company in the realm, The Wendy’s Company WEN, is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 9th, before the market open.

The Wendy's Company, the world’s third-largest quick-service restaurant company, operates through its subsidiary holding company — Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC. We see their restaurants at seemingly every stop.

Currently, the fast-food titan carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of a C.

How does everything else stack up? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

Year-to-date, Wendy’s shares have been relatively strong, declining roughly 12% in value and outperforming the S&P 500 by a fair margin.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the last three months, Wendy’s shares have continued on their market-beating trajectory, down 2% vs. the S&P 500’s decline of more than 9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, shares currently trade at a 24.2X forward earnings multiple, well below the 30.7X five-year median and just a tick above that of its Zacks sector average.

Wendy’s carries a Value Style Score of a C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates

A singular analyst has lowered their earnings outlook for the quarter over the last several months. Still, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.23 indicates a Y/Y earnings uptick of more than 20%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s top-line appears to be in solid standing as well; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $542.2 million suggests a Y/Y uptick of more than 15% from year-ago quarterly sales of $470.3 million.

Quarterly Performance

WEN’s bottom-line results have been consistently reported above expectations as of late, surpassing EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters. Just in its latest print, the restaurant titan registered a 9.1% bottom-line beat.

However, sales results have left some to be desired as of late, with the company falling short of revenue estimates in three of its last four quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Putting Everything Together

WEN shares have outperformed the general market across several timeframes in 2022, indicating that buyers have stepped up to the plate much higher than they have for other stocks.

The company’s forward P/E is well below its five-year median and just modestly above its Zacks sector average.

A singular analyst has lowered their outlook for the quarter, with estimates suggesting Y/Y upticks in both revenue and earnings.

Further, WEN has consistently exceeded bottom-line estimates, but revenue results have left some to be desired as of late.

Heading into the release, The Wendy’s Company WEN is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM Score of a C.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.