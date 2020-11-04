Wendy's Q3 Adj. Profit Beats View, But Revenues Miss; Hikes Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wendy's Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $39.8 million or $0.17 per share, down from $46.1 million or $0.20 per share in the year-ago period.

The company noted that the decrease in net income resulted primarily from a higher provision for income taxes due to the impacts of a lower tax rate in the prior year, primarily as the result of a tax reserve release recognized by the company in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.19 per share, the same as in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter rose 3.3 percent to $452.2 million from $437.9 million in the same period last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter on revenues of $454.13 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"In the third quarter we posted our highest Global same-restaurant sales growth performance in over 15 years on top of outsized growth in the prior year. In addition to these very strong sales, our restaurant economic model continues to strengthen, with Company-operated restaurant margin expansion compared to the prior year, despite significant commodity headwinds," said President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor.

Due to the unprecedented global market and economic conditions, Wendy's had earlier withdrawn its outlook for the 2020 fiscal year and its 2021-2024 long-term outlook. The company said it intends to provide an updated financial outlook when it can reasonably estimate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or when more stable market conditions resume.

Wendy's also announced today a 40 percent increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.07 per share, payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2020.

