Wendy's Q1 Profit Down; Cuts Quarterly Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fast-food chain Wendy's Co. (WEN) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income declined 54.9 percent to $14.4 million from last year's $31.9 million.

Earnings per share were $0.06, down 57.1 percent from $0.14 a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.09, compared to prior year's $0.14.

On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 12.2 percent to $89.3 million from last year's $101.7 million.

Total revenues edged down 0.9 percent to $405 million from last year's $408.6 million. Analysts expected revenues of $415.54 million.

The decrease in revenues was primarily driven by declines in advertising funds revenue and sales at Company-operated restaurants, both as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted revenues were $326.4 million, down 0.5 percent.

Amid COVID-19, global same-restaurant sales through the week ended April 26 was down 9.9 percent with 8.5 percent drop in the U.S., and 23.6 percent drop in the international region.

Further, in light of the business disruption and impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has lowered its dividend for the second quarter to 5 cents per share, payable on June 15, to shareholders of record as of June 1.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Wendy's shares were trading $20.30, up 7.92 percent.

