Markets
WEN

Wendy's Preliminary Q4 Adj. Revenues Up 15.5%; Board Approves 100% Increase In Quarterly Dividend

January 13, 2023 — 07:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) reported that its preliminary fourth quarter total revenues were $536.5 million, up 13.4% from last year. Adjusted revenues were $431.3 million, an increase of 15.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was $123.5 million, up 20.3%.

The company announced a 100% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents per share. This increase will be effective beginning with the first quarter dividend, payable on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2023.

The company's Board has approved a new $500 million share repurchase authorization, expiring in February 2027. The $250 million share repurchase authorization, which was set to expire in February 2023, has been cancelled.

Wendy's plans to embark on a broader redesign of its organizational structure. The redesign will focus on maximizing organizational efficiency and streamlining decision making. As a result, the company expects 2023 and 2024 G&A will be relatively flat versus 2022, despite elevated inflationary pressures.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.