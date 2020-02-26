Wendy's predicts big 2020 sales growth as it launches breakfast

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Wendy's Co WEN.O on Wednesday projected system-wide sales to grow 10% to 15% through 2020 as the burger chain prepares next week to officially launch breakfast.

The Ohio-based restaurant chain plans to spend $70 million to $80 million this year to advertise its leap into morning meals, Chief Financial Officer Gunther Plosch said during a call to report fourth quarter earnings.

Wendy's shares were down more than 1% after Wall Street opened.

Financial results were mostly in line with estimates. Net income for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 29 was $26.5 million, higher than analysts' expected $19.61 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue of $427.2 million also beat analyst estimates of $424.45 million. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.08 were on target.

Global sales growth of 5.9% in the fourth quarter and 4.4% for the full year 2019 were offset by lower restaurant margins, hurt in part by higher labor costs.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.