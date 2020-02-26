Wendy's predicts big 2020 sales growth as it launches breakfast

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Wendy's Co WEN.O on Wednesday projected system-wide sales to grow 10% to 15% through 2020 as the burger chain prepares next week to officially launch into breakfast.

The Ohio-based restaurant chain plans to spend $70 million to $80 million this year to advertise its leap into morning meals, Chief Financial Officer Gunther Plosch said during a call to report fourth quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

