US Markets

Wendy's predicts big 2020 sales growth as it launches breakfast

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas

The Wendy's Co on Wednesday projected system-wide sales to grow 10% to 15% through 2020 as the burger chain prepares next week to officially launch into breakfast.

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Wendy's Co WEN.O on Wednesday projected system-wide sales to grow 10% to 15% through 2020 as the burger chain prepares next week to officially launch into breakfast.

The Ohio-based restaurant chain plans to spend $70 million to $80 million this year to advertise its leap into morning meals, Chief Financial Officer Gunther Plosch said during a call to report fourth quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Traders See Plenty of Opportunity, but Should Investors Aggressively Buy the Dip?

Shawn Cruz, Manager, Trader Services at TD Ameritrade, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss whether or not investors should aggressively buy the dip.

18 hours ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular