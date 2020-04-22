Wendy's Offers Free Chicken Nuggets Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

(RTTNews) - Wendy's Co. is offering free chicken nuggets on Friday to show its appreciation to people who are doing good for others across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-food chain said it will give away free 4-piece orders of chicken nuggets to every car that rolls through the Wendy's drive-thru on Friday, April 24. The offer is available at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide.

No purchases are necessary and customers can choose from spicy or crispy nuggets. However, the orders for four-piece nuggets are limited to one per vehicle.

Wendy's said it would be extending the promotion, called "GroupNug" to all of America, saying it was inspired by its team members and individuals across the U.S. who are "going above and beyond" day-to-day operations to help out communities.

"Wendy's restaurant teams across the nation have been living out one of Wendy's most important values - Do the Right Thing - by helping their communities wherever they can during this unprecedented time. These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy's and across the nation doing good for others," said Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer.

In honor of the GroupNug promotion, Wendy's said its twitter handle is changing its tune from Roast to Toast.

Other fast-food chains too are offering free food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taco Bell gave away free tacos across the U.S. on March 31 as a gesture to thank people for showing up for their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taco Bell is owned by Yum! Brands Inc. The Mexican-inspired restaurant chain usually offers free taco giveaways during major sporting events such as the NBA Finals or World Series.

McDonald's is offering free "Thank You Meals" from April 22 through May 5 for first responders and health care workers who are selflessly serving during the coronavirus pandemic.

