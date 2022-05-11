US Markets
WEN

Wendy's misses U.S. same-store sales estimates on stiff competition

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

May 11 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co WEN.O missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, as the hamburger chain grappled with increased competition amid supply and labor constraints that have hit the restaurant industry.

Restaurants across the United States have been struggling to staff their outlets adequately amid a tight labor market, which led to a decline in Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N and Yum Brands' Pizza Hut YUM.N quarterly sales.

Wendy's has also been facing rising competition from rival fast-food chains including McDonald's MCD.N and Yum Brands, who have doubled down on marketing and launched new menu items to attract more customers.

For Wendy's, U.S. same-store sales rose 1.1% in the first quarter ended April 3, compared with analysts' average estimate for a 2.28% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Total revenue rose to $488.6 million from $460.2 million a year earlier, also missing estimates of $496.9 million.

Net income fell to $37.4 million, or 17 cents per share, from $41.4 million, or 18 cents per share.

