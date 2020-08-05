US Markets
Wendy's misses revenue estimates, points to recovery in sales

Wendy's Co on Wednesday fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, but signaled a recovery in sales in the last two months as lockdown restrictions eased.

The burger chain's revenue fell about 8% to $402.3 million in the second quarter ended June 28, missing the estimate of $409.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its U.S. same-store sales rose 8.2% in July after posting a 5.1% growth in June, helped by strong performance of its breakfast items.

