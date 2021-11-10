Wendy's misses quarterly U.S. same-store sales estimates

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co WEN.O missed market estimates for U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday as it grappled with rising competition and a widespread labor shortage in the United States.

U.S. same-store sales rose 2.1% in the third quarter ended Oct. 3, compared with analysts' average estimate of 4.4%, according to Refinitiv IBES.

