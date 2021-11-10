US Markets
WEN

Wendy's misses quarterly U.S. same-store sales estimates

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wendy's Co missed market estimates for U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday as it grappled with rising competition and a widespread labor shortage in the United States.

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co WEN.O missed market estimates for U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday as it grappled with rising competition and a widespread labor shortage in the United States.

U.S. same-store sales rose 2.1% in the third quarter ended Oct. 3, compared with analysts' average estimate of 4.4%, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WEN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular