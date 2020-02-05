Wendy's Launching Breakfast Menu Nationwide On March 2

(RTTNews) - Wendy's is launching its breakfast menu across the United States on March 2.

The menu includes signature items such as the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

In a statement, the fast food chain said the menu will have fresh twist to familiar flavors, including fresh, hand-cracked eggs on every sandwich, to savory Applewood smoked bacon. Kurt Kane, President, U.S. and Chief Commercial Officer of Wendy's, said the company's crew will be hand-cracking fresh eggs on all breakfast sandwiches.

Kane added, "We've crafted unique sandwiches that will leave you craving another, like the Breakfast Baconator, which features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon."

The company has also begun a "Breakfast Battle" through Twitter, aiming its competitors including McDonald's, which recently launched two new sandwiches nationwide as part of its breakfast menu changes.

Wendy's tweeted "Yeah, we wouldn't wake up for your breakfast either. Don't worry, on 3/2 there will be something worth waking up for."

The Breakfast Battle resembles a fried chicken sandwich battle last year on Twitter among Wendy's, Popeyes, and Chick-fil-A.

Wendy's now added that its Twitter account, @wendys, will also become a "morning person," and will release limited content during peak morning hours. It will also feature surprise guests and exclusive sneak peeks.

Wendy's and its franchisees operates more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide.

While announcing its breakfast plans last year, Wendy's had said that it would invest about $20 million as it prepares the U.S. system for national launch and would recruit about 20,000 new employees.

Wendy's joins various other food chains that are experimenting on ever-growing breakfast demand. McDonald's Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit breakfast sandwiches are now available to customers across the country for a limited time, while McCafe Donut Sticks were added last year in its breakfast menu.

Further, Panera in April started serving breakfast wraps and cold brew coffee, and Del Taco Restaurants in August introduced its newest breakfast item, Breakfast Toasted Wrap.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.