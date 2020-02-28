Wendy's Launches 'The Plantiful' Plant-Based Burger In Canada

(RTTNews) - Wendy's Co. joined the growing list of fast-food chains that are launching plant-based meat options. The fast food chain has introduced "The Plantiful," a plant-based burger, at its restaurants across Canada.

Wendy's said it formulated its own recipe in-house, unlike other fast-food chains who have relied on alternative meat makers Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods to introduce their plant-based meat alternatives.

The Plantiful patty is a pea-based protein, and comes standard with lettuce, onions, pickles, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and a slice of cheese on a premium bun.

Like all Wendy's sandwiches, the Plantiful is made-to-order, enabling customers to include or exclude any ingredients.

Wendy's said that the new plant-based burger will ensure flexitarians have a protein alternative that is full of taste. A flexitarian is a person who has a primarily vegetarian diet, but occasionally eats fish or meat.

Several fast-food companies are introducing new plant-based meat alternatives that are intended to satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental impact.

The strong demand for vegan options has prompted restaurants and fast-food chains to offer menu items that contain products from companies such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

Starbucks said earlier this week that it would introduce plant-based meat to its menu in Canada in early March. The coffee chain will launch a new Beyond Meat, Cheddar, and Egg Sandwich to its Canadian stores on March 3, along with the launch of its new spring menu.

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons in June 2019 had started to offer Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches at its nearly 4,000 restaurants in Canada.

Tim Hortons became the second fast-food chain in Canada to offer Beyond Meat products, after Beyond Meat signed an agreement in 2018 to serve its plant-based hamburgers at A&W restaurants.

Wendy's is also preparing to enter the competitive breakfast market by launching its breakfast menu across the U.S. on March 2. The menu includes signature items such as the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.