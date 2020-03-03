Wendy's Launches Nationwide Breakfast

(RTTNews) - To celebrate the launch of its new breakfast menu, fast-food chain Wendy's (WEN) is giving away a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit for customers who place an order on Wendy's app.

"To date, some others in the category have let breakfast consumers down by offering breakfast sandwiches with frozen, folded eggs and pre-cooked bacon. Today, all that changes," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer of The Wendy's Company. "We are known for our high-quality food and breakfast is no different. Try any of our craveable items - we believe this menu will become your favorite."

Wendy's Chicken Biscuit promotion comes on the same day rival McDonald's started giving away a sandwich for free on Monday dubbing it "National Egg McMuffin Day".

Wendy's took a jibe at McDonald's without taking their name by saying that "some others in the category have let breakfast consumers down by offering breakfast sandwiches with frozen, folded eggs and pre-cooked bacon."

Of the company's 5,850 restaurants in the U.S., all but 80 will be serving up breakfast. The fast-food chain previously didn't offer morning meals at all locations.

