Markets
WEN

Wendy's Issues FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) said, during 2020, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA of approximately $425 to $435 million; adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.60 to $0.62; and global system wide sales of approximately $12.0 to $12.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.65. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.08 compared to $0.16, a year ago. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.08, for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter total revenues were $427.2 million, an increase of 7.4% from prior year. Adjusted revenues were $341.7 million, up 7.9%. Analysts expected revenue of $424.51 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WEN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular