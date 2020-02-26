Wendy's Issues FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) said, during 2020, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA of approximately $425 to $435 million; adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.60 to $0.62; and global system wide sales of approximately $12.0 to $12.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.65. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.08 compared to $0.16, a year ago. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.08, for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter total revenues were $427.2 million, an increase of 7.4% from prior year. Adjusted revenues were $341.7 million, up 7.9%. Analysts expected revenue of $424.51 million for the quarter.

