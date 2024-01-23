News & Insights

Wendy's Introduces Portable Breakfast Burrito

January 23, 2024 — 03:31 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Food chain The Wendy's Co. (WEN) has launched a new breakfast burrito with "all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast menu", in over 4,500 restaurants in select regions across the U.S.

The Ohio-based company stated that the burrito would include two fresh cracked eggs and six strips of oven baked, applewood smoked bacon along with seasoned breakfast potatoes and two slices of American cheese, all topped with a Swiss cheese sauce.

Further, it would also include two Cholula hot sauce packets on the side.

"With our new Breakfast Burrito, we've carefully balanced taste and convenience to create a portable masterpiece," The Wendy's Company Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li said.

"Looking ahead to the rest of the year, you can expect more cravable innovation alongside value that supports the restaurant economic model as we run our high-low strategy," Wendy's President Todd Penegor said during a conference. "At the breakfast daypart, we continue to execute against our playbook of driving sales through innovation and promotions."

The food giant started serving breakfast in March 2020.

